Prince William Just Joked About Losing His Hair

But it was all in good fun.

Published on July 31, 2023
Prince William, Prince of Wales meets refugee Mehrshad Esfandiari from Iran during a visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre
While the royals are notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to anything other than parades, pomp, and circumstance, Prince William let down his royal guard for a second to joke about his hairline in the latest episode of Sorted Food on YouTube. On Sunday, the Prince of Wales made a surprise appearance on the series and worked on a food truck handing out plant-based burgers to unsuspecting customers — they weren't only surprised to get a bite from a royal, but they were doubly surprised when their food came meat-free. 

The clip was in celebration of William's Earthshot Prize — which is why the food truck featured a special Earthshot Burger — and brought together three 2022 Earthshot Prize winnerPeople reports that the food came from vegetables grown in Kheyti's greenhouse-in-a-box, it was prepared on a clean-burning Mukuru Clean Stove, and was presented in seaweed and plant-based packaging from Notpla

"I don't know if you guys have heard about the Earthshot Prize, but it's an initiative I started about two years ago now although it's been about four years in the making — I had hair when it started,” he said. "It's designed as an environmental prize tackling the world's greatest environmental problems."

People adds that Will joked about his thinning hair in the past. During a visit to Spitalfields Crypt Trust in 2017, he told a hairstylist, “I don’t have much hair, I can’t give you much business.”

But back to the Earthshot surprise. William explained that he wanted to emphasize the organization's focus on small, everyday changes. Things like plant-based meals and sustainable packaging are baby steps anyone can take, which is much less daunting than trying to tackle things like terraforming Venus.

“We liked the idea that this is a big deal, this is something we really need to aim for,” he explained. “But it's about saving the planet, not taking us to the moon. And there's many people out there who want us to move to the next planet already, and I'm like, ‘Hang on, let's not give up on this planet yet. We've got a good thing going here. Let's not give up on it just yet!'"

Prince William, Prince of Wales waves to the public after his visit to the East Belfast Mission at the Skainos Centre

Tim Rooke -Pool/Getty Images

Last weekend's video marks the beginning of a partnership between Earthshot and YouTube. Announced back in May, the two-year team-up has the Earthshot Prize working with YouTube to create content to inspire everyone to make changes to fight climate change and present "stories of urgent optimism from around the world."

"From mini-documentaries and Q&As with the finalists of the awards to YouTube Shorts and creator collaborations, the content will help audiences better understand climate solutions in easily digestible formats," according to a press release. "This includes amplifying series like the recently published ‘Most searched for climate questions’ and ‘Relax with the Earthshot Prize.'"

