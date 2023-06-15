Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly "Resigned" to Staying in Their "Too Small" House

They'd really like it if Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson moved out of Royal Lodge.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 15, 2023 @ 02:51PM
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn
Photo:

Joe Giddens - WPA Pool/Getty Images

There was a lot of "they're just like us" talk when Buckingham Palace announced that Prince William and Kate Middleton would be raising their kids at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. It was a pretty low-key move for the Prince and Princess of Wales, spanning just four bedrooms and away from the goings on at Windsor Castle proper. However, according to the Daily Beast, Kate and Wills are eyeing a different royal property. But there's just one problem: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are currently living there and have no plans on moving.

"The Palace originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers," a source shared with OK!.

For a bit of perspective, Royal Lodge has 30 bedrooms. 

"The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there," the source continued. "However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge."

A second source confirmed the rumors, saying, "William and Kate love the cottage but it’s just too small for them. There are four bedrooms which just about fit them all in but there are other things that need to be considered. Staff and other elements need to be factored in."

Speaking of staff, their current situation at Adelaide Cottage leaves them with no live-in staff.

"They were looking for a larger home but have now resigned themselves to the fact that they will be stuck in the cottage due to other properties not opening up for them," the insider noted.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge

Comic Relief/BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images

Of course, royals being royals, Kate and William don't have to stay in Adelaide when they're feeling claustrophobic.

"I’m not sure William and Catherine will be that fussed. They chose Adelaide Cottage because they wanted to give the children a more normal lifestyle," royal expert Jennie Bond told Marie Claire. "Of course, they still have the apartment at Kensington Palace, and they have a large house in Norfolk (Anmer Hall) … so they are well acquainted with a grand lifestyle, and perhaps living in a relatively normal four-bedroom house (surrounded by thousands of acres of wonderful Windsor estate countryside) isn’t such a bad option."

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace addressed the news, saying, "There are no plans for the Waleses to move house."

