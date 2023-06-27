Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Very Happy at Adelaide Cottage Thank You Very Much

Past reports stated that the Prince and Princess of Wales were hoping to get a larger home.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 27, 2023 @ 12:40PM
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales attend day four of Royal Ascot 2023
Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Earlier this month, reports circulated that Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, were interested in a change of scenery and were looking to move their family from Adelaide College to a larger property. Now, after people were buzzing about how the place they wanted is currently occupied by Sarah Ferguson and the disgraced Prince Andrew, a source told Page Six that the Prince and Princess of Wales are actually "extremely happy" at Adelaide Cottage and that things had been blown out of proportion.

"Charles is not chucking Andrew out, but Andrew will have to find the money to look after the property himself," another source told the publication. "Where is that coming from?" Andrew and Fergie currently live at Royal Lodge, which is significantly larger than Adelaide Cottage, which only has four bedrooms. Royal lodge has 30 bedrooms.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales with Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales

Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

source previously told OK!, "The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there. However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge."

Living at Adelaide College means that Kate and William don't have room for live-in staff. Previously, they lived in a Kensington Palace apartment in London.

Related Articles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Rumors of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Flop Era at Netflix Are Greatly Exaggerated
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Sported the Perkiest Ponytail Ever for a Tennis Match With Roger Federer
Kate middleton royal ascot
Kate Middleton's Fiery, Monochromatic Royal Ascot Ensemble Could Not Have Been Brighter
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge introduces new workplace mental health initiatives at Unilever House
The Royal Family Splurged on Prince William’s Birthday Gift and All He Got Was a Bell Concert
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery at National Portrait Gallery
Kate Middleton's Made Her Tweedy Jacket Summer-Ready With an Easy, Breezy Skirt
Prince William Father's Day Photo
Prince William Celebrated Father's Day With Two Never-Before-Seen Family Portraits
Kate Middleton 2023 Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour Look Had So Many Hidden Messages
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Spotify Has Terminated Its Podcast Deal With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly "Resigned" to Staying in Their "Too Small" House
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Workwear Staples in a Surprising Print
Kate Middleton wearing Lululemon Sneakers
Kate Middleton Just Wore the Comfy Summer Sneakers Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Standing All Day
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William Still Have Coronation Duties to Attend To
Kate middleton takes partÂ in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club
Kate Middleton Gave Sporty Spice While Playing Rugby in Fitted Joggers and the Comfiest Sneakers
Kate Middleton June 6 Windsor Family Hub
Kate Middleton Made Her Go-To Outfit Formula Work For Summer With a Blue-and-White Houndstooth Blazer
Kate Middleton Jordan royal wedding
Kate Middleton Wore a Shimmering Pink Gown and Her Favorite Tiara for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's Wedding Reception
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attending Prince of Jordan's Royal Wedding
Kate Middleton Attended a Royal Wedding in the Dreamiest Pink Dress