Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Very Happy at Adelaide Cottage Thank You Very Much

Earlier this month, reports circulated that Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, were interested in a change of scenery and were looking to move their family from Adelaide College to a larger property. Now, after people were buzzing about how the place they wanted is currently occupied by Sarah Ferguson and the disgraced Prince Andrew, a source told Page Six that the Prince and Princess of Wales are actually "extremely happy" at Adelaide Cottage and that things had been blown out of proportion.

"Charles is not chucking Andrew out, but Andrew will have to find the money to look after the property himself," another source told the publication. "Where is that coming from?" Andrew and Fergie currently live at Royal Lodge, which is significantly larger than Adelaide Cottage, which only has four bedrooms. Royal lodge has 30 bedrooms.

Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

A source previously told OK!, "The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there. However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge."



Living at Adelaide College means that Kate and William don't have room for live-in staff. Previously, they lived in a Kensington Palace apartment in London.

