Prince William Just Got Asked About His Brother's Book

While the entire world is making its way through Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, hoping to find every bit and piece of royal gossip on every page, Prince William is going about his daily life pretending that his brother didn't just write a book that mentions his penis and shines a spotlight on everything that happened between Meghan Markle and the royal family. Today, while he was attending to royal duties like making an appearance at Open Door Charity in Birkenhead, William dodged questions about the book, choosing to ignore questions about the release.

In a video shared by ITV's Lizzie Robinson, Wiliam and Kate Middleton can be seen leaving the appointment when a reporter asked, "Your Royal Highness, have you had a chance to read your brother's book at all? Have you had a chance to read your brother's book at all, your Royal Highness?"

Both just kept on walking, ignoring the questions.

Open Door, which is an organization that helps support teenagers, wasn't the Cambridges' only royal stop today. Earlier, they paid a visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital, where they helped celebrate the opening of the new medical center and thanked staffers for their dedication. Just like they did later in the day, they ignored questions about Spare, though People reports that it was windy when they approached the hospital and the royals may have missed the questioning entirely.



"I don't want to tell anyone what to think of it and that includes my family," Harry told People about his book, insisting that he wrote it for himself and his mental health, not to make headlines. "This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life — the good, the bad and everything in between."



"My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that!" he finished.

