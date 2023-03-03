Prince William Reportedly "Feels Strongly" About Harry Not Attending the Coronation

Prince Harry can't win this week: first, he and his wife Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage at Windsor, and now, it appears his brother really doesn't want him at their dad's coronation.

Just days after King Charles III gave Harry and Meghan the boot, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams is claiming that while reports that Prince William doesn't want his brother at the royal event are not accurate, it's likely the Duke of Cambridge "feels very strongly" about the whole matter.

“Charles is a symbol of national unity, of course, as the monarch, and the invitation comes from him," Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly. "So far as William is concerned, I mean, it’s a terribly deep rift and I don’t see it being mended.”

Getty Images

Fitzwilliams also noted that Prince Harry recently “threatened another book,” which has led to even more tension between the family members. “It’s a threat,” he said. “So, you can’t ignore things like that."

According to previous reports, the palace thinks it's high time the brothers make amends. “The longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation,” another source told the publication. “With the coronation just a few months away, appropriate actions need to be taken imminently."

It seems Charles wants his youngest son in attendance at the festivities (despite kicking him off royal property), so the higher powers that be are trying to orchestrate a reunion of sorts. “The Palace is trying to come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry. It’s now or never,” the insider added. "The coronation is a time to celebrate, and no one wants this dark cloud hanging over the festivities on such a significant occasion.”