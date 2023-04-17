Prince William Still Feels "Betrayed" by Prince Harry

King Charles is suggesting peace talks, but William isn't having it.

Published on April 17, 2023 @ 11:59AM
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Photo:

Getty Images

As the coronation inches closer and closer, eagle-eyed royal fans are getting more information about the complicated dynamics that are still very much present between Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry. According to The Telegraph, Harry and his father, King Charles, engaged in "peace talks" before the Duke of Sussex made his decision to attend the coronation without his wife and children. However, the same sources explain that Harry and William still haven't had a heart-to-heart and that William didn't want anything to do with those chats with good ol' pops.

Sources note that Harry and Charles's conversations were "positive" but William continues to feel betrayed by Harry's memoir, Spare. During all of the is-he-or-isn't-he-coming speculation, Harry spent "several weeks agonizing" over his decision, but a source adds, “It is about showing up, showing support and being there for his father. It was a very personal decision, not a PR one.”

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry

Getty Images

Like William, the other members of the royal family seem to be content icing Harry out. Sources shared with the Daily Mail that other royals have "no interest" in speaking to Harry beyond "the most basic of greetings," and that William specifically has "no plans to speak to him." It shouldn't be difficult for Harry to make an appearance and quickly head home, as he isn't scheduled to attend most of the ancillary events surrounding the coronation.

Plus, it's Archie's fourth birthday the same day, so it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that Harry wants to get back home to California as quickly as possible to attend those festivities. 

