Prince William Is Officially on TikTok

It's for a good cause.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 29, 2022 @ 04:53PM
Prince William Farm Visit
Photo:

Getty Images

Just days before the winners of the 2022 Earthshot Prize are announced on Friday, Dec. 2, Prince William made an official appearance on TikTok, inching the royals towards being fully functioning internet citizens in the year 2022. In the first video posted by Earthshot, William even offers up a very of-the-moment TikTok transition.

"The Earthshot Prize is going to," he says, before placing his phone down on the ground and motioning to step on it. "Boston, this Friday, 2nd of December" appears across the screen and the video shows the 15 finalists that are nominated for awards in five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World, and Fix Our Climate.

This year marks the second Earthshot Prize after last year's ceremony in London.

Tomorrow, William and Kate Middleton are set to arrive in Boston for the ceremony. The trip marks their first time coming to America in eight years. Their schedule includes a stop at Boston City Hall before the prizes are handed out on Friday at the MGM Music Hall. Between, the two will have a full slate of visits with nonprofits and Kate heading to the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University for a solo trip. For his alone time, William will take in the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

The 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony will include performances by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding, and Chloe x Halle. Presenters include Rami Malek, Catherine O'Hara, and Shailene Woodley.

Prince William established the Earthshot Prize to shine a light on organizations and individuals working to bring awareness to environmental issues and climate change.

