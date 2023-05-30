Prince William Reportedly Gets Annoyed When He Gets Cropped Out of Photos

When Kate shines, the Cambridges shine.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 30, 2023 @ 03:37PM
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Photo:

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Royal fans are taking notice of a major shift in the monarchy. Back when Prince Charles (now King Charles) was still married to Princess Diana, there was a certain amount of tension that came not only with his relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, but also with the fact that Diana was stealing the spotlight. These days, however, with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the forefront of the royal family, things are much more relaxed, and per The Mirror, the relationship William has with his wife's public persona is much more gracious. Sources say that he loves when Kate's being showered with adulation and love, but note that there's one major thing that irks him: when she's front and center in a photo and he's cut out of it.

“During William’s parents’ ill-fated marriage, King Charles is said to have grown increasingly jealous of Princess Diana’s massive popularity,” the Mirror wrote “In the early days of their union, Charles would often be overshadowed by his wife, with crowds shouting to talk to Diana instead of the future king — leaving him reportedly ‘frustrated.’”

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah added a tidbit about William's attitude about photo coverage, saying that he's "slightly bothered" by the fact that sometimes, it looks like he didn't even attend a major event because Kate was made out to be front and center (we've got some tips if you want to make a splash, Wills).

“The only thing I know that does slightly bother him is when he is cropped out of photos,” Nikkhah said. “You will find very often they will do a joint engagement and the front page of the news the next day, it is as if William was never there!” 

Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales

Jonathan Brady / POOL / AFP

But there aren't any hard feelings, because, at the end of the day, he wants attention brought to the causes close to his heart. It's a marked difference from what went on with Charles and Diana, Niklkhah adds.

“Charles was always very upset when Diana had eclipsed him, which was all the time,” Nikkhah told True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat. “William is delighted by the fact that people warm to Catherine. William is comfortable with that. I have heard him talk about Catherine’s work and how excited he is about it, and he loves that she is getting traction.”

As for what his royal highness King Charles III thinks about Kate and William's approach to teamwork, sources insist he's given them the thumbs up.

“Whilst it is Charles’ head that wears the Crown, it is William, Catherine, and their children that will steal the limelight,” royal expert Robert Jobson told Mail Online. “They are bound to. And it is right. This time, it will be with Charles’s blessing — for he knows for the monarchy to survive, it must be relevant to the younger generation.”

Related Articles
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Put a Polished Spin on the Y2K Statement Belt During Her Latest Royal Outing
kate middleton during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville
Kate Middleton Hard-Launched a New Hobby in a Full Beekeeper's Suit
Simone Ashley getting ready Cannes
Getting Ready in Cannes with Julia Garner and Simone Ashley
Prince Harry Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Funeral
Prince Harry's Legal Bid to Pay for His Own Police Protection in the U.K. Has Been Denied
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Team Says Claims That Their Car Chase Was Exaggerated Are "Abhorrent"
kate middleton attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show
Kate Middleton’s Barbiecore Pink Sundress Couldn’t Have Been Any Brighter
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Said His New York Car Chase Was the "Closest" He'd Come to Understanding Princess Diana's Death
Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart Took a Page Out of Kate Middleton's Stylebook With Her Dazzling Gold Gown
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
The Royal Family Won't Be Commenting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Car Chase
Kate Middleton Visits The Anna Freud Charity
Kate Middleton's Kelly Green Shirtdress Was Sending a Special Message
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Sources Say Prince William Won’t Be Inviting His Brother Harry to His Coronation
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Said She's "Still Learning" About Royal Life
Kate Middleton Dame Kelly Holmes Trust
Kate Middleton Looked Like Sunshine in an All-White Outfit and a Bright Yellow Blazer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spoke To Teens About Social Media and Mental Health
Prince William, Prince of Wales
Prince William's Coronation Will Reportedly Be More "Modern"
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Gave a Surprise Piano Performance in a Sheer One-Shoulder Gown at Eurovision