Prince William Celebrated Father's Day With Two Never-Before-Seen Family Portraits

Prince William just gained another frame-worthy family photo to add to his Kensington Palace home office. On Sunday, the Prince of Wales shared a new royal portrait with this three children — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and 5-year-old Prince Louis — in celebration of Father's Day.



Over on the Wales' official Instagram page, two adorable snapshots of Will with his kids were captured by photographer Millie Pilkington at their Windsor Estate and featured a caption that simply stated, "Happy Father’s Day ❤️." In the photos, William and his mini-mes color-coordinated in blue, with George and his dad twinning in blue button-downs and jeans and Charlotte matching the hue of Will's shirt with her cardigan and floral dress. Louis, meanwhile, wore a bright blue Fair Isle sweater with a collared shirt underneath and a pair of blue shorts (the same outfit he wore for his fifth birthday portraits).

In the first snap, Louis sat on Will's lap while the dad of three wrapped his arms around his eldest two children, George and Charlotte, and in the second image, all three kids had giant grins on their faces as they beamed for the camera. For both photos, the Wales family sat on a wooden bench that was a gift for the late Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday in 2016.



Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram

Back in 2020, Will opened up about being a father to George, Charlotte, and Louis during a candid chat with former professional English soccer player Marvin Sordell for the BBC documentary Football, Prince William and our Mental Health. "Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is," the prince said, adding that parenthood is "one of the most amazing moments of life," but also "one of the scariest."