Prince Louis and His Adorable Royal Wave Stole the Show at King Charles's Coronation

Today is the day of King Charles III’s Coronation, but that’s not stopping Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children from stealing the show — especially Prince Louis making his feelings known. Gifting us with the cutest “aww” worthy moments, it was clear Prince Louis and his many funny faces were a total mood this Saturday.

As one of the youngest members of the royal family in attendance, the 5-year-old arrived at Westminster Abbey with his parents and older sister, Princess Charlotte. For the event, Prince Louis looked oh-so-dapper in an ensemble made by Dege and Skinner consisting of a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with uniquely designed lacework trim to the collar, cuffs, and fronts. He paired the tunic with black slacks complete with a Garter Blue stripe.

RICHARD HEATHCOTE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

But the scene-stealer of the big day was not Louis's outfit but rather his very relatable faces. After making their way in, Prince Louis and his sister took in the spectacle — and at one point, Louis appeared to be a bit sleepy as he let out a yawn (me too, Louis, me too). During all the big moments, he seemed to be more entertained by the atmosphere around him, seen looking up above and leaning to his sister as he pointed to the ceiling.

Getty Images

Prince Louis and his precious faces did not end there, following the crowning with members of the royal family, all three children joined their parents for a carriage ride as part of the Coronation Procession. From the carriage window, Prince Louis gave every look in the book to the public — from a grinning smile to a pursed lip to yet another yawn.

And just when we thought Prince Louis and his sleepy yawns were the favorite part of the day, we were wrong. Prince Louis joined his family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the traditional balcony photos and debuted the new royal wave — and may I say how freaking cute (!!!). If there's an award for the best royal wave, Prince Louis should win. Between his silly faces of disgust and reactions, it’s safe to say he’s just a kid (royals — they're just like us!).

