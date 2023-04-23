Prince Louis Rang In His Fifth Birthday With a New Series of Adorable Portraits

His mom Kate Middleton also made an appearance in the photos.

April 23, 2023
Prince Louis
Photo:

Getty

Prince Louis turns five years old today, and to celebrate, Kate Middleton and Prince William carried out their annual tradition of releasing a new series of candidly cute portraits of their youngest child. 

On Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared two photos of Louis (taken by photographer Millie Pilkington) on Instagram, captioning the sweet snapshots, "Someone's turning 5 tomorrow… 🎂 🥳 A very happy birthday to Prince Louis." In the first portrait, Louis is seen dressed in a blue Fair Isle sweater with coordinating shorts and navy socks and loafers while flashing a huge smile as he takes a ride in a wheelbarrow filled with grass and leaves.

Breaking with convention, Kate, who typically is the one to take her children's birthday photos, joined Louis in front of the camera, wearing a black and white striped sweater paired with her signature bouncy blowout.

The second snap, meanwhile, offered a close-up of Louis's adorable toothy grin. 

With a milestone birthday officially under his belt, Louis is expected to attend his grandfather King Charles's coronation on May 6. And according to The Sunday Times, the young royal will take part in the event's proceedings alongside his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Following the ceremony, the Wales children will reportedly join their parents in a carriage directly behind Charles and Camilla from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace. 

Prince Louis

Getty
