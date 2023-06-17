Prince Louis Was Back Up to His Hilarious Antics at the 2023 Trooping the Colour

Truly meme-worthy moments.

Published on June 17, 2023 @ 02:41PM
Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour
Photo:

Getty

Once again, Prince Louis was the star at this year's Trooping the Colour. While the event might have been in honor of King Charles's recent accession to the throne, the five-year-old royal is the person who the people really wanted to see.

On Saturday morning, Louis attended his second-ever Trooping the Colour and got back up to his usual hilarious, meme-worthy antics on Buckingham Palace's balcony. But first, he was photographed sitting between his brother Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte in a horse-drawn carriage during the patriotic procession, as he caught a whiff of something seemingly smelly, proceeding to plug his nose and scrunch up his face in disgust. 

Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour

Getty

Later, the entire Wales family made their way onto the balcony to watch the Red Arrows Aerobatic Team of the Royal Air Force put on their annual show in the sky, and just like last year, Louis was not a fan of the noise. In reaction to the loud jet engines, he adorably covered his ears, and when it was all over, he excitedly threw both fists up in the air. 

Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour

Getty
Prince Louis 2023 Trooping the Colour

Getty

Additionally, at various points during the celebration, Louis didn't hide his boredom, cradling his chin in his hands, tapping his hands on the balcony's railing, and turning to chat with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William. The young royal did, however, surprise on-lookers with an act of maturity when he ended his appearance with a salute to the crowd.

And with that, ladies and gentlemen, the king of the funny royal photo-op has left the building. Until next year.

