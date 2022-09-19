Here's Why Prince Louis Was Absent From Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

While Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among the many royal family members in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday (where they shared a sweet sibling moment), Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child, Prince Louis, was notably absent from the event — and for good reason.

Although Hello! pointed out that there’s no official rule specifying the age a royal needs to be in order to attend such events, the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales decided that their 4-year-old son was still too young to make an appearance at the funeral. The decision doesn’t come as much of a shock, as Prince Louis also stayed home during Prince Philip’s funeral just last year.

When talking to Australia’s Governor-General David Hurley during a reception at Buckingham Palace, Middleton also revealed that Prince Louis is still struggling to understand his great-grandmother’s death and is curious how things will change in the wake of her passing.

According to Daily Mail, Hurley recalled that Kate said “the younger one is now asking questions like, ‘Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral [Castle, where the queen passed away] and things like that, because she’s not going to be there?’”

The governor-general then added that 9-year-old Prince George is also processing the event while “sort of now realizing how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on.”

