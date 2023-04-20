Prince Harry and Prince William Still Aren't Talking

Like two ships passing in the night, Prince Harry and Prince William have managed to avoid each other at all costs, even as the Duke of Sussex has made a trip or two across the pond to attend to a few royal (but not senior royal) duties. According to sources close to the royal family, the brothers are still not on speaking terms ahead of King Charles III's coronation, which Harry will, in fact, attend next month.

"Things are strained," a palace insider told People, saying the quiet part out loud.

And even though Harry is set to attend at least one big event as part of the larger coronation ceremony, he and his brother haven't coordinated anything — it's safe to assume their teams are working overtime to make sure that things run smoothly, whatever that entails.

"I don't think the coronation and a big conversation can be conflated," a second source added.

Part of the tension may be the big reveal in Harry's memoir, Spare, where he described an incident where Wiliam called Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive." Harry noted that his older brother was simply "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about Meghan and that he could have been doing more to help, not hurt the situation.



"He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out," Harry wrote of one specific incident that made headlines as soon as the book was released.

For his part, Harry has mentioned that he wants to reconcile. "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But the door is always open. The ball is in their court," he said during a sit-down with ITV's Tom Bradby. "There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

