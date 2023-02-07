Prince Harry Looks Happy and Healthy in a New Charity Video

An unbothered king (prince).

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on February 7, 2023
Prince Harry 2018 Gaelic Athletic Association
Photo:

Getty Images

Last month, Prince Harry found his photo, name and, uh, royal likeness, plastered all over the internet thanks to his buzzy memoir, Spare. However, the book wasn't just met with just positive publicity — it also stirred up quite a bit of family drama. After his promotional tour last month, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have remained pretty quiet. Now, Harry is getting back on the web to promote one of his favorite organizations and he looks happy and healthy.

On Tuesday, the U.K. foundation WellChild, which supports and offers aid to sick children and their families, posted a video on Twitter that captured the duke speaking about his passion for the organization and its mission.

"For the past 15 years that I've been patron, I've been immensely grateful for the work that WellChild does and moved by the stories I hear and the people I meet," he said. "For children and young people with complex medical needs, WellChild provides high-quality care services and the opportunity to thrive at home alongside their families."

Harry continued, asking the public to nominate special people in their lives. "Right now, you can play a role in highlighting someone in your life who inspires you," he explained. "By nominating someone for a WellChild award, you have the opportunity to introduce someone special to the WellChild family."

He concluded, "Each year, I so look forward to meeting with the award winners and spreading awareness about this incredible charity. I hope this year, you'll join me and get involved. Nominate someone today."

Harry has been an active patron of WellChild since 2007 and has attended numerous awards ceremonies. He and Markle were in attendance at the 2022 awards in the U.K. when Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, passed away in September 2022.

