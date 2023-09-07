Prince Harry Said the Sweetest Thing About Queen Elizabeth Ahead of the Anniversary of Her Death

Prince Harry is back in the U.K. after soaking up the sights and sounds of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles (he and his wife Meghan Markle were spotted during night one of Bey's L.A. shows) to head back across the pond. Sept. 8 marks the one-year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's passing and ahead of that date, Harry made a stop at an event for WellChild, one of his patronages, where he presented the Inspirational Child Award to Violet Seymour.

During the ceremony, Harry mentioned his grandmother, telling the audience that he was sure that she was with them in spirit, "looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together." Elizabeth passed away last year at 96 years old.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," he said. "As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

During his speech, Prince Harry also explained that while he's a "father of two," the family includes "three dogs," so he is with "basically five souls." He added that he was "acutely aware of the joys and challenges that come with parenting, and that's with kids who aren't facing health challenges."



People adds that last year, Harry and Meghan were scheduled to attend the WellChild Awards, but when doctors announced they were "concerned" for Queen Elizabeth's health, Harry rushed to Scotland to be with his grandmother in Balmoral.

"The duke, the duchess, and their family will privately acknowledge and honor the queen on the anniversary of her passing," a source close to Harry and Meghan told People, noting that they would be spending the anniversary of the late monarch's death privately.

