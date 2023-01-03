Prince Harry Said He Wants King Charles and Prince William "Back" Ahead of Memoir Release

New year, new royal family drama.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 3, 2023
We may be only two days into 2023 — and fresh off the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan — but the new year is already proving to be filled with new royal family drama, as always. The latest development? Harry's decision to speak out about the possibility of reconciliation with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

In promotion of the release of his upcoming memoir, Spare (out Jan. 10), Prince Harry recently sat down with both the British outlet ITV and 60 Minutes on CBS News to discuss all things royal family. In a teaser clip released by ITV, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his and Meghan’s decision to leave the U.K. and where his relationship stands with his relatives today.

“It never needed to be this way," Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby in the preview before referring to "the leaking and the planting” and adding, “I want a family, not an institution.”

The prince continued, “they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," and "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” concluding by saying, “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

In a preview for 60 Minutes, Harry sat down with Anderson Cooper to talk more about allegations of planted stories and “leakings” in the U.K. media and why he’s choosing to address these matters publicly. “Every single time I tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry said in the clip. "You know, the family motto is 'never complain, never explain' … it's just a motto and it doesn't really … hold.”

He explained, “Through leaks, they will speak or have a conversation with the correspondent and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it they will say they reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment, but the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting.”

Harry added, “So when we're being told for the last six years we can't put a statement out to protect you, but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal.”

