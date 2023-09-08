Prince Harry Spent the First Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s Death at Her Burial Site

The queen passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, at 96 years old.

Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022.
Published on September 8, 2023 @ 10:44AM
It’s hard to believe that a year has passed since Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022. Still, now, on the first anniversary of her death, Prince Harry is making sure to honor the day by visiting his grandmother’s burial site at Windsor Castle.

According to The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex traveled to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Friday for a private visit amid his ongoing stay in the U.K. A royal source also confirmed to People that several additional members of the royal family visited the chapel to commemorate the anniversary as well.

While Queen Elizabeth passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, it wasn’t until Sept. 19 that her official state funeral was held ahead of her burial at the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The late Monarch was laid to rest at the same burial site as her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021.

In addition to paying his respects to Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry attended the annual WellChild Awards on Thursday where he mentioned his grandmother while presenting the award for Inspirational Child (aged 4 to 6).

"​​As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," Harry said. "As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

