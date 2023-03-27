Prince Harry Made a Surprise Trip to London for a Court Date

The boy is back in town.

Published on March 27, 2023
Prince Harry made a surprise trip back to his homeland on Monday, but not for the reason you'd think. The duke attended the High Court in London for the first day of the trial against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday. The company is being sued by Harry, as well as Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, and Jude Law's ex-wife Sadie Frost for "illegal information gathering," according to People.

The prince arrived looking sharp in a navy suit paired with a royal blue skinny tie, a white button-down, and black dress shoes. According to the outlet, Harry was very attentive during the case, even taking down the occasional notes. His fellow prosecutors sat close by during the four-day trial.

Prince Harry London High Court

Getty Images

This trip marks Harry's first visit across the pond since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September. People reports that the royal also reached out to his father King Charles and brother Prince William to inform them that he would be in their neck of the woods, though the publication notes it is unlikely that there will be a family reunion. William is enjoying some time off with his wife Kate Middleton and their kids (Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis). The king and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, have an engagement in Germany.

It's still unknown if Harry will be traveling back to the U.K. later this spring for his father's coronation. He and his wife Meghan Markle have yet to RSVP for the event, which will take place on May 6. At the beginning of the month, it was confirmed that the Sussexes were, in fact, invited after months of speculation. A source told Vanity Fair that Charles really wants his son to be there.

"Whatever has been said and done, Harry is still his son and he loves him," the source said. "He also cannot imagine being crowned, the most important moment of his life, without both his sons witnessing the moment.”

