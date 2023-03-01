Prince Harry Said Meghan Markle Is His "Favorite Smell" In a Never-Before-Seen Interview

He also spoke about reincarnation and his favorite kind of sandwich.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 @ 11:29AM
Prince Harry Gaelic Athletic Association Ireland 2018
Photo:

Getty Images

A lot of revelations came from Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare and the accompanying promotional tour of interviews. Of course, the Duke of Sussex appeared on several talk shows including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he spoke about his book and his upbringing in the royal family.

On Tuesday, the show aired a never-before-seen portion of the talk show host's interview with the prince, which included footage from "Colbert's 15 Burning Questions," a segment he often does with his celebrity guests. Colbert asked the duke a variety of (mostly silly) questions, including what is his favorite sandwich and what is the most used app on his phone.

At one point, Colbert asked Harry about his favorite smell, to which the prince responded, "My wife," followed by a chorus of "awes" from the audience. Harry admitted he should probably throw out his "ripped boxer shorts," and said he's afraid of snakes. "I don't like sharks, but at least they're contained to the ocean. Snakes can get anywhere," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, he told Colbert that his favorite sandwich is a "cheese and ham toastie with dijon mustard on top" and he believes we are reincarnated as animals after we die. When asked to describe the rest of his life in five words, the prince answered, "freedom, happiness, clarity, space, love."

Prince Harry 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' 2023

Getty Images

The pre-recorded segment comes about a month after the duke originally appeared on the show, where he answered much more serious questions about his time in Afghanistan and the drama with his brother Prince William, something he said wouldn't have been as bad had their mother still been alive.

"We wouldn't have got to this moment," he said. "It's impossible to say where we would be now — where those relationships would be now — but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."

Related Articles
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Courteney Cox Set the Record Straight About Prince Harry Doing Mushrooms at Her House
Courteney Cox Set the Record Straight About Prince Harry Doing Mushrooms at Her House
Kate middleton houndstooth skirt
Kate Middleton Spiced Up Her Signature Outfit Formula With a High-Waisted Houndstooth Skirt
Meghan Markle Titanic Belfast Northern Ireland 2018
Meghan Markle Showed Her Passion for the Perfect Latte in a New Instagram Reel
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Red Houndstooth Coat Is an Ode to One of Princess Diana's Most Daring Looks
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Holding Hands Outing
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Have Remained "Good Friends" After Their Split
Kendall Jenner LACMA 2022
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Are Reportedly "Hanging Out" and "Having Fun" With One Another
prince william kate middleton baftas 2023
Kate Middleton Revamped Her 2019 BAFTAs Gown With a Pair of Armpit-Skimming Opera Gloves and Zara Drop Earrings
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom Said His Relationship With Katy Perry Can Be "Really Challenging"
Penn Badgley and Blake Lively Nina Ricci After Party For Met Ball 2008
Penn Badgley Said Blake Lively Saved Him in His Early Days of Fame
Prince William and Prince Harry 2018 Greenhouse Sports Centre
The Palace Thinks It’s About Time for Princes William and Harry to Make Up
Prince Harry, Prince Charles
King Charles Reportedly Wants Prince Harry "Back in the Family"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Haven't Officially Been Invited to King Charles's Coronation Yet
Royal Family
Royal Insiders Describe the Family Tension Post-'Spare' as "Ghastly"
Prince Harry 2018 Gaelic Athletic Association
Prince Harry Looks Happy and Healthy in a New Charity Video
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Talking 2023 Grammys
The Internet's Favorite "Divorced Parents" Just Reunited