Prince Harry Said Meghan Markle Is His "Favorite Smell" In a Never-Before-Seen Interview

A lot of revelations came from Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare and the accompanying promotional tour of interviews. Of course, the Duke of Sussex appeared on several talk shows including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he spoke about his book and his upbringing in the royal family.

On Tuesday, the show aired a never-before-seen portion of the talk show host's interview with the prince, which included footage from "Colbert's 15 Burning Questions," a segment he often does with his celebrity guests. Colbert asked the duke a variety of (mostly silly) questions, including what is his favorite sandwich and what is the most used app on his phone.

At one point, Colbert asked Harry about his favorite smell, to which the prince responded, "My wife," followed by a chorus of "awes" from the audience. Harry admitted he should probably throw out his "ripped boxer shorts," and said he's afraid of snakes. "I don't like sharks, but at least they're contained to the ocean. Snakes can get anywhere," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, he told Colbert that his favorite sandwich is a "cheese and ham toastie with dijon mustard on top" and he believes we are reincarnated as animals after we die. When asked to describe the rest of his life in five words, the prince answered, "freedom, happiness, clarity, space, love."

The pre-recorded segment comes about a month after the duke originally appeared on the show, where he answered much more serious questions about his time in Afghanistan and the drama with his brother Prince William, something he said wouldn't have been as bad had their mother still been alive.

"We wouldn't have got to this moment," he said. "It's impossible to say where we would be now — where those relationships would be now — but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same."