Prince Harry Said He and William “Wouldn’t Have Gotten to This Moment” if Princess Diana Was Alive

Prince Harry may have already shared plenty of details surrounding his tumultuous relationship with his brother Prince William while promoting his now-released memoir, Spare, but it turns out he’s still not done.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex sat down with late-night host Stephen Colbert during an episode of The Late Show to chat about all things royal. While the appearance was full of many lighthearted moments (like confirmation that Harry does, indeed, watch The Crown), Colbert also took time to ask if Harry believed his current situation would be different if his mother, Princess Diana, were still with him today.

“If your mother were still alive, do you ever think about how she might handle this moment?” Colbert asked in reference to the tension between him and William.

“We wouldn't have got to this moment," Harry replied. "It's impossible to say where we would be now — where those relationships would be now — but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same.”

Harry was then asked if he often calls upon his mother for help or thinks of any advice she had given him in the past, to which he replied: “I've said quite a lot recently in different interviews that I've really felt the presence of my mom, especially in the last couple of years. And I detail in the book my brother and I talking at her grave and how he felt as though she had been with him for a long period of time and helped set him up with life and that he felt she was now moving over to me.”

He continued, “And I have felt her more in the last two years than I have in the last 30.”