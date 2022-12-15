Prince Harry Said Prince William "Screamed and Shouted" at Him Over Royal Exit

“The saddest part of it was this wedge that it created between myself and my brother.”

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on December 15, 2022
Prince Harry Prince William
While volume one of Harry & Meghan had its share of bombshells, the second half of the docuseries delves even deeper into the drama that ensued following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they would quitting royal life — including Harry's heated meeting with his grandmother, father, and brother Prince William at Sandringham. 

In the final episodes, Harry and Meghan shared what happened behind closed doors at the so-called Sandringham Summit after they publicly expressed their intentions to step back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. "I sent an email to the three most senior private secretaries saying, 'Let's have a meeting, let's get together and have a meeting and talk about this,' " Harry began. "Because what was happening, what was playing out in public was crazy. And that meeting was rejected." 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

He then revealed that once Meghan had left the U.K. to go back to Canada that a meeting had been arranged. "Imagine a conversation, a roundtable discussion about the future of your life," said Meghan. "When the stakes are this high. And you as the mom and the wife and the target, in many regards, aren't invited to have a seat at the table." Harry added, "It was clear to me that they planned out so that you weren't in the room."

During the 90-minute meeting, Harry explained that he was given "five options" with "one being all in no change, five being all out." The Duke of Sussex said he went with option three — "Half in, half out; have our own jobs but also work in support of the Queen."

That decision, according to Harry, provoked a lot of anger and emotion from his family members. “It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and take it all in,” he said. "But you have to understand that from the family's perspective, especially from hers [Queen Elizabeth], there are ways of doing things and her ultimate sort of mission goal or responsibility is the institution." 

Harry continued, "The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he's now on the institution's side," he continued. "Part of that I get, I understand, right, that's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."

Elsewhere in the documentary, Harry hinted that other royals were jealous of the amount of media attention Meghan was given when she first joined the monarchy. “The issue is when someone who is marrying in, who should be a supporting act, is then stealing the limelight or is doing the job better than the person who is born to do this,” he said. “That upsets people. It upsets the balance. Because you have been led to believe that the only way that your charities can succeed and your mission can grow is if you are on the front pages of those newspapers.”

