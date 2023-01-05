Prince Harry Said Prince William Physically Attacked Him After an Argument Over Meghan Markle

He detailed the alleged confrontation in his new book, 'Spare.'

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on January 5, 2023 @ 07:54AM
Prince Harry Prince William
The first bombshell from Prince Harry's highly-anticipated autobiography Spare is here. 

While the book isn't due to come out until next week, an excerpt was published by The Guardian on Wednesday night, detailing a confrontation between Harry and Prince William that allegedly turned physical. In the book, Harry wrote that he was physically attacked by his brother at his London home in 2019 over an argument that broke out about his wife Meghan Markle. Harry says William called Meghan "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive," to which the Duke of Sussex accused him of repeating the "press narrative" and that he expected better from him. 

A shouting match reportedly ensued, before William claimed he was trying to help. “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?” Harry said, which angered William further. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William

Frightened by William's reaction, Harry went to the kitchen and got his brother a glass of water, telling him: “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.” 

Harry continued, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

William, according to Harry, urged him to hit him back, but he refused. Will then left but returned later "looking regretful and apologized." When he left for a second time, William told his brother, "‘You don’t need to tell Meg about this.’"

Harry didn't immediately tell Meghan about the row, but when she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back, he had no choice but to open up about what happened. Harry wrote that Meghan “wasn’t that surprised, and wasn’t all that angry." Instead, he added, "She was terribly sad."

Spare is set to be released on January 10.

