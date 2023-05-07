Prince Harry and Prince William Reportedly "Didn't Interact" at King Charles's Coronation

No royal reunion to be seen.

Published on May 7, 2023
Prince Harry
Photo:

Getty

Apparently, no mends were made during Prince Harry's quick trip to the U.K. for King Charles's coronation this weekend.

Harry — who is currently on the outs the majority of the royal family following the release of his tell-all memoir Spare earlier this year — seemingly managed to avoid crossing paths (at least, publicly) with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton at the historic event on Saturday. 

Prince William

Getty

According to People, the brothers reportedly "didn't interact" throughout the entirety of the ceremony. However, it was easy for them to avoid each other. Not only did they arrive to Westminster Abbey separately (William came with Kate and the kids, while Harry showed up afterward with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice), but they also were seated in different sections (the front row was reserved for working-royals-only). Nor did Harry join the rest of the royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the event.

Prince Harry

Getty

Vanity Fair reported that Prince Harry left immediately after the coronation, catching a flight back to California to be with his wife Meghan Markle and two children — Archie and Lillibet — in Montecito. 

Yesterday was also a celebration for Archie, who turned four years old. Meghan reportedly threw her son a "low-key" party at home with a small group of friends, family, and neighbors. Guests indulged in a homemade lemon cake baked by the Duchess of Sussex and went home with ethically-sourced party bags, per The Telegraph. And while Harry missed the party, he did make it home in time to tuck Archie in for bed.

