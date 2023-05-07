Celebrity Prince Harry Prince Harry and Prince William Reportedly "Didn't Interact" at King Charles's Coronation No royal reunion to be seen. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 7, 2023 @ 02:01PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Apparently, no mends were made during Prince Harry's quick trip to the U.K. for King Charles's coronation this weekend. Harry — who is currently on the outs the majority of the royal family following the release of his tell-all memoir Spare earlier this year — seemingly managed to avoid crossing paths (at least, publicly) with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton at the historic event on Saturday. Getty According to People, the brothers reportedly "didn't interact" throughout the entirety of the ceremony. However, it was easy for them to avoid each other. Not only did they arrive to Westminster Abbey separately (William came with Kate and the kids, while Harry showed up afterward with his cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice), but they also were seated in different sections (the front row was reserved for working-royals-only). Nor did Harry join the rest of the royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace following the event. Getty Vanity Fair reported that Prince Harry left immediately after the coronation, catching a flight back to California to be with his wife Meghan Markle and two children — Archie and Lillibet — in Montecito. Kate Middleton Dined in Style at Windsor's Big Lunch Yesterday was also a celebration for Archie, who turned four years old. Meghan reportedly threw her son a "low-key" party at home with a small group of friends, family, and neighbors. Guests indulged in a homemade lemon cake baked by the Duchess of Sussex and went home with ethically-sourced party bags, per The Telegraph. And while Harry missed the party, he did make it home in time to tuck Archie in for bed.