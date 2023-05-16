Sources Say Prince William Won’t Be Inviting His Brother Harry to His Coronation

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly keeping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at arm's length — or, well, however far it is from Buckingham Palace to Montecito, California. Sources close to the royals and the newly coronated King of England say that many members of the royals are noticing that Charles is offering up frequent concessions to Harry and Meghan, especially now that it's clear to everyone how Harry feels about the ceremony, pomp, circumstance, and traditions of the British monarchy.

A friend of Prince William told The Daily Beast that, at this rate, it appears Harry will not receive an invite to his brother's coronation when the time comes. It's also clear that William and Kate are the main characters in the tale that is the British royals. The outlet notes that the Cambridges are much more popular than Charles and Camilla are, and even though it seems like the whole world loves Harry and Meghan, the Firm wants Kate and Wills to have the spotlight. Plus, the source got really frank about just how icy things are between the princes, even going as far as saying that William probably won't invite Harry to his coronation when it happens (talk about holding a grudge).

“It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account," the source continues. "Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s coronation.”

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sources added that William feels betrayed by his brother revealing his secrets in Spare and now “hates” Harry. Sources close to Charles and Camilla are even getting involved, saying that while a "reconciliation" isn't off the table, it's probably not likely.



"The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now. Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard," a friend said. "But now the coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama.”

