Sources Say Prince William Won’t Be Inviting His Brother Harry to His Coronation

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly keeping their distance from the former working royal.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 @ 02:32PM
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Photo:

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly keeping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at arm's length — or, well, however far it is from Buckingham Palace to Montecito, California. Sources close to the royals and the newly coronated King of England say that many members of the royals are noticing that Charles is offering up frequent concessions to Harry and Meghan, especially now that it's clear to everyone how Harry feels about the ceremony, pomp, circumstance, and traditions of the British monarchy. 

A friend of Prince William told The Daily Beast that, at this rate, it appears Harry will not receive an invite to his brother's coronation when the time comes. It's also clear that William and Kate are the main characters in the tale that is the British royals. The outlet notes that the Cambridges are much more popular than Charles and Camilla are, and even though it seems like the whole world loves Harry and Meghan, the Firm wants Kate and Wills to have the spotlight. Plus, the source got really frank about just how icy things are between the princes, even going as far as saying that William probably won't invite Harry to his coronation when it happens (talk about holding a grudge).

“It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account," the source continues. "Put it this way: I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s coronation.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sources added that William feels betrayed by his brother revealing his secrets in Spare and now “hates” Harry. Sources close to Charles and Camilla are even getting involved, saying that while a "reconciliation" isn't off the table, it's probably not likely.

"The opportunity that was there for Harry to sort this out with the king is gone for now. Of course, Charles would always welcome a reconciliation with Harry and Meghan, he has made that very clear, and his door is always open in that regard," a friend said. "But now the coronation is done, I think Charles will want to focus on the job of being king, rather than to continue being distracted by Harry and Meghan drama.”

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton Said She's "Still Learning" About Royal Life
eva mendes ken tshirt
Eva Mendes Proved That She's Just Like All of Us By Wearing a T-Shirt With Ryan Gosling's Face on It
Kate Middleton Dame Kelly Holmes Trust
Kate Middleton Looked Like Sunshine in an All-White Outfit and a Bright Yellow Blazer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spoke To Teens About Social Media and Mental Health
Prince William, Prince of Wales
Prince William's Coronation Will Reportedly Be More "Modern"
Prince William during a visit to Heart of Midlothian Football Club
Prince William's Subtle Uniform Change Actually Has a Sentimental Meaning
Tom Holland Crowded Room
Tom Holland Said His Latest Role Made Him Re-evaluate His Mental Health
Prince Harry At King Charles's Coronation
King Charles Was Reportedly "Delighted" That Prince Harry Attended the Coronation
King Charles III Coronation
King Charles Reportedly Wished Archie a Happy Birthday During His Coronation Weekend
Kate Middleton attends a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton Wore a Sheer Cottagecore Dress to Host a Garden Party With Prince William
kate middleton prince louis scout royal engagement
Kate Middleton Has the Most Adorable (and Fitting) Nickname for Prince Louis
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and His Ghostwriter Bonded Over Shared Grief
Katy Perry Coronation Concert
Katy Perry's Coronation Concert Gown Is Giving '80s Prom Queen
Kate Middleton Coronation Concert
Kate Middleton Took Power Dressing to the Next Level in a Bold Red Pantsuit at the Coronation Concert
Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Prince William Reportedly "Didn't Interact" at King Charles's Coronation
Kate Middleton Windsor's Big Lunch
Kate Middleton Dined in Style at Windsor's Big Lunch