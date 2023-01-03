Prince Harry’s Memoir Is Reportedly “Worse Than the Royal Family Is Expecting”

Like the rest of the world, the royal family is anxiously awaiting the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare. And just like everyone else, even the king of England doesn't quite know what to expect. In a new interview, sources close to the family revealed that the "personal and emotional" biography is "tough on William in particular," so while there have been headlines about William's behavior after the release of Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan, there may be more on the way.

“Generally, I think the book [will be] worse for them than the royal family is expecting,” a source told The Sunday Times. They went on to explain that there are some surprises in store, namely for King Charles: “Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it’s tough on William in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.”

Getty Images

The source added that there is more information about William shouting at Harry after he told his older brother that he wanted to step away from his duties as a senior royal.



"There are these minute details and a description of the fight between the brothers," the source mentioned. "I personally can’t see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this."

An additional source told The Sun that Spare (out on Jan. 10) will offer more insight into the revelations in Harry & Meghan, so eagle-eyed royal fans will find opportunities to get even deeper into what happened between the Sussexes and Cambridges. The source also confirmed past suggestions that it's most likely too late for Harry and William to reconcile.

“It is very clear that Harry is holding things back for his book,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said. “All of this is part of a gigantic operation with huge money to play for. You always have to hold things back if you want them to sell, because you want sensation. Netflix feel as though they’ve gotten their money’s worth with their six hours of content, but it’s clear there is more drama to come in the book. The book is titled Spare and it's perfectly obvious that there’s not much brotherly love around.”

