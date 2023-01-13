Prince Harry Said There Were Even More Stories About William That He Didn't Include in His Memoir

You may have thought that the explosive truths and bombshell interviews surrounding the promotion of Prince Harry's book Spare would have come to a stop by now, but the duke gave another interview where he basically he said he cut his memoir in half and has even more stories — particularly about his brother Prince William — that he didn't include.

"It could have been two books, put it that way," Harry told The Telegraph's Bryony Gordon. "And the hard bit was taking things out." A lot of anecdotes were eliminated because of space, though, Harry reveals there were some things he shared with his ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer for context that could never have ended up in the book.

"Because on the scale of things I could include for family members, there were certain things that — look, anything I'm going to include about any of my family members, I'm going to get trashed for. I knew that walking into it," Harry explained. "But it's impossible to tell my story without them in it, because they play such a crucial part in it. And also because you need to understand the characters and personalities of everyone within the book."

"But there are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know," he continued. "Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

At the end of the day, Harry is still holding out hope that he can have a conversation with his family. "Now you could argue that some of the stuff I've put in there, well, they will never forgive me anyway. But the way I see it is, I'm willing to forgive you for everything you've done, and I wish you'd actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I'm delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I'd really like is some accountability. And an apology to my wife."

