We Finally Have the Cover and Title of Prince Harry's Memoir

After waiting with bated breath and much release-date drama, we officially have our first look at Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir aptly titled Spare (presumably referring to his position in the line of succession), which will hit shelves on Jan. 10, 2023.

The 416-page book's cover features a headshot of the prince with a soft golden light. The publisher, Penguin Random House, released the binding, title, and release date on Thursday, along with a statement obtained by People that says this memoir will tell Harry's side of the story with "raw, unflinching honesty" and is "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

"For Harry, this is his story at last," the statement continued, adding that Spare will take "readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow — and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on."

Penguin Random House also said that this book will contain stories and moments from Harry's life that have yet to be shared with the public. He will also touch on his time in the army "and the joy he found in being a husband and father. It offers an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know about the Prince lies a story that is variably inspiring, courageous, and eye-opening."

Prince Harry also announced that some proceeds of the book sales will be going to a couple charities of his choice. A whopping $1.5 million will go to his African HIV organization Sentebale and $320,000 to WellChild.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry previously stated. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

