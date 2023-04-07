Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Won't Be Allowed on the Balcony at King Charles III's Coronation

Anyone surprised?

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on April 7, 2023
Just days after news broke that the royal family was reportedly concerned about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle overshadowing King Charles at the upcoming coronation, it seems as though they’ve come up with a partial solution.

According to sources via the Mirror, King Charles will allegedly only allow working members of the royal family to stand on the famous Buckingham Palace balcony during his coronation, which while not entirely surprising, should help keep the spotlight on the man of the hour. The new report aligns with previous royal experts’ predictions that there’s “no chance” Meghan and Harry will make it onto the balcony, despite the pair’s apparent wishes. 

“The latest thing [Harry and Meghan] said is they want to be on the balcony for the coronation, while not giving a confirmation themselves that they’re going to be there,” royal expert Angela Mollard said last week. “This is five weeks out. They need some planning around this. They need to know whether to set aside the chairs.”

She continued, “The queen wanted a slimmed-down monarchy. Charles is further enforcing that. He has dealt beautifully with Andrew, and they need to turn around and say there’s no chance [Harry and Meghan will] get a place on that balcony.”

So, who will stand alongside King Charles on his big day? “Just his closest and most loyal family members,” the Mirror reports, which we can only assume will include Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, among others.

But while we shouldn’t expect Harry and Meghan to appear on the balcony, it’s still TBD on whether we can expect to see them at the coronation at all. ”The palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible, because they can’t go right up to the wire,” a separate source said. “It could lead to chaos. It could very well be that it ends in stalemate and they won’t attend. But the palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen.”

