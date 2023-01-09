Prince Harry Implied That He and Meghan Markle Will Never Give Up Their Royal Titles

And revealed why he's finally okay with talking about his family so publicly.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 @ 09:17AM
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Invictus Games 2018
Photo:

Getty Images

It’s been a busy couple of months (more like years) for Prince Harry and the royal family as they’ve publicly disputed personal family matters for all to see — and on Sunday night, the drama continued. In promotion of his upcoming memoir, Spare, Harry sat down with Anderson Cooper to discuss whether he and Meghan Markle will ever give up their royal titles among many other shocking revelations.

At one point during the 60 Minutes interview, Cooper addressed the months-long contention surrounding the status of Harry and Meghan’s royal titles, asking, “Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess?”

Harry, who’s reportedly been concerned about what a lack of titles would mean for his family’s access to royal security when in the U.K., replied, “And what difference would that make?” 

Anderson then asked why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to speak out if their original goal in all in stepping away was to achieve more privacy. “One of the criticisms that you've received is that okay, fine, you wanna move to California, you wanna step back from the institutional role. Why be so public?” the interviewer asked. “Why reveal conversations you've had with your father or with your brother? You say you tried to do this privately.”

“Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry rebutted. “You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain. But it's just a motto. And it doesn't really hold.”

He continued, “So now, trying to speak a language that perhaps they understand, I will sit here and speak truth to you with the words that come out of my mouth, rather than using someone else, an unnamed source, to feed in lies or a narrative to a tabloid media that literally radicalizes its readers to then potentially cause harm to my family, my wife, my kids.”

Related Articles
Prince Harry, William, Kate, Meghan
Prince Harry Accused William and Kate of "Stereotyping" Meghan
Prince Harry Prince William
Prince William Is Reportedly "Seething" Over Prince Harry's Memoir
Meghan Markle Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Regretted the Outfit She Wore to Meet Queen Elizabeth
Prince William Harry Prince Charles
Princes Harry and William Urged King Charles Not to Marry Camilla
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Prince Harry Says He Was "Probably Bigoted" Before Dating Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Sitting on Princess Diana's Lap
Prince Harry Insisted on Going Through the Tunnel Where Princess Diana Died at the Same Speed She Did
Prince Harry Suit 2021 Rugby World Cup
Prince Harry Opened Up About Whether or Not He'll Attend King Charles's Coronation
Meghan Markle Kate Middleton Wimbeldon 2018
Meghan Markle Was Reportedly Offended When She Was "Reprimanded" for Suggesting Kate Middleton Had "Baby Brain"
Prince Harry Prince William
Prince Harry Said Prince William Physically Attacked Him After an Argument Over Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and William
Prince Harry’s Memoir Is Reportedly “Worse Than the Royal Family Is Expecting”
prince harry prince william king charles trade conference
Prince Harry Said He Wants King Charles and Prince William "Back" Ahead of Memoir Release
This Meghan Markle-Approved Brand Discreetly Discounted Its Sale Styles an Extra tout
This Meghan Markle-Worn Brand Discreetly Discounted Its Sale Styles an Extra 75% — but They’re Going Fast
Prince William Christmas gift to Kate Middleton church service
Kate Middleton Wore a Reported Christmas Gift From Prince William With an Olive Green Coat Dress
Kate Middleton Christmas Coat
King Charles Gave Kate Middleton a New Title
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Kennedy Honors
Prince Harry Already Has His Next Big Sit-Down Interview Scheduled
King Charles
The Royal Family Is Already Being Petty About Prince Harry's Memoir