Prince Harry Implied That He and Meghan Markle Will Never Give Up Their Royal Titles

It’s been a busy couple of months (more like years) for Prince Harry and the royal family as they’ve publicly disputed personal family matters for all to see — and on Sunday night, the drama continued. In promotion of his upcoming memoir, Spare, Harry sat down with Anderson Cooper to discuss whether he and Meghan Markle will ever give up their royal titles among many other shocking revelations.

At one point during the 60 Minutes interview, Cooper addressed the months-long contention surrounding the status of Harry and Meghan’s royal titles, asking, “Why not renounce your titles as Duke and Duchess?”

Harry, who’s reportedly been concerned about what a lack of titles would mean for his family’s access to royal security when in the U.K., replied, “And what difference would that make?”

Anderson then asked why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to speak out if their original goal in all in stepping away was to achieve more privacy. “One of the criticisms that you've received is that okay, fine, you wanna move to California, you wanna step back from the institutional role. Why be so public?” the interviewer asked. “Why reveal conversations you've had with your father or with your brother? You say you tried to do this privately.”

“Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” Harry rebutted. “You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain. But it's just a motto. And it doesn't really hold.”

He continued, “So now, trying to speak a language that perhaps they understand, I will sit here and speak truth to you with the words that come out of my mouth, rather than using someone else, an unnamed source, to feed in lies or a narrative to a tabloid media that literally radicalizes its readers to then potentially cause harm to my family, my wife, my kids.”

