Spotify Has Terminated Its Podcast Deal With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Farewell, Archetypes.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 16, 2023 @ 11:06AM
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Photo:

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

After an award-winning first season with many A-list guests, ​​Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex has been cancelled. On Thursday, Spotify announced it would be ending its lucrative, multi-year deal with Prince Harry and Meghan.

In a joint statement, representatives from both Spotify and Archewell Audio shared that the two “have mutually agreed to part ways” and are “proud” of the work that unfolded with Archetypes — the first and only series in the Archewell’s podcast deal with Spotify.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle

Getty Images

Archetypes first launched in August of 2022 with Meghan as the host of the series, striving to "investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.” The podcast featured established guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Constance Wu, Jameela Jamil, and Paris Hilton during its 12-episode season.

Despite the success of season 1 — it won the top podcast award at the People's Choice Awards and had the highest first-week of streams on last year’s Spotify Wrapped list — producers were told that Spotify would not be moving forward with a second season.

Meghan called Archetypes “a labor of love” and said that the platform allowed her to “dig my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative."

Meghan Markle wears a white hate and white coat, showing the fashion rules she's mastered.

Getty Images

“And I loved digging deep into a meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them," she added.

It's the end of the Spotify–Archewell relationship but the era of Archewell Audio is not over. Markle and Archewell are looking to “continue to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform,” a representative told Wall Street Journal.

Related Articles
Kim Cattrall attends "Modern Love With Kim Cattrall" 2023 Tribeca Festival
Kim Cattrall Said Her "Late-Blooming Sexuality" Let Her Experiment and Have Fun
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly "Resigned" to Staying in Their "Too Small" House
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's Birthday Parade
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Get an Invitation to This Year's Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Workwear Staples in a Surprising Print
Green Kate Spade Bag
Kate Spade's Massive End-of-Season Sale Has Double Discounts on 600+ Handbags, Shoes, and More
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore an Easy, Breezy Dress With the Deepest Plunging Neckline
Prince Charles
King Charles Is Reviving a Trooping the Colour Tradition That Hasn't Been Seen Since the '80s
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William Still Have Coronation Duties to Attend To
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Claims That Tabloids Tried to Steal His DNA to Question His Paternity
Kate middleton takes partÂ in drills on the pitch during her visit to Maidenhead Rugby Club
Kate Middleton Gave Sporty Spice While Playing Rugby in Fitted Joggers and the Comfiest Sneakers
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Says That Tabloids Have Always Tried to "Break Up" His Relationships
Kate Middleton June 6 Windsor Family Hub
Kate Middleton Made Her Go-To Outfit Formula Work For Summer With a Blue-and-White Houndstooth Blazer
Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie of York
Princess Eugenie Welcomed Her Second Child
Kate Middleton Jordan royal wedding
Kate Middleton Wore a Shimmering Pink Gown and Her Favorite Tiara for Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's Wedding Reception
Kate Middleton and Prince William Attending Prince of Jordan's Royal Wedding
Kate Middleton Attended a Royal Wedding in the Dreamiest Pink Dress
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Prince William Reportedly Gets Annoyed When He Gets Cropped Out of Photos