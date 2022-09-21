Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton Found Their Hangouts "Awkward"

Prince Harry and Prince William put on a show of brotherly solidarity in honor of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral proceedings, with joint walks around Windsor Castle and private dinners. But as it turns out, the situation was as "awkward" as it appeared to onlookers for the brothers and their wives, according to People.

"It was awkward. Both couples found it hard," a source told the outlet. "They were in a stoic spirit of just getting through it for the queen."

After the announcement of the queen's death, the Fab Four put any animosity aside to greet mourners and read tributes in a somber outing together on September 10. According to Kensington Palace, the future king was the one to extend the olive branch and invite his brother and sister-in-law to join them.

A source told People that William believed it "was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family." Although both couples were invited, security was reportedly surprised that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed up.

"It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [King Charles III] especially," another insider told the publication. "And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process."

