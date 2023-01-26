Prince Harry Revealed That He Shared Meghan Markle's Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie's Wedding

With so many royal rumors being put to rest with the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, the book put one more to sleep. The biography confirmed that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, shared the news of their first pregnancy with the rest of the royal family at Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018.

Harry detailed the process of telling each of his family members, mentioning that he was "deliriously happy" that he was starting a family. He also noted that Eugenie's nuptials afforded the Sussexes the opportunity to see the whole family at once and that it was "a chance to pull aside family members one by one and tell them our good news."

"At Windsor, just before a drinks reception for the bride and groom, we cornered Pa in his study. He was sitting behind his big desk, which afforded his favorite view, straight down the Long Walk… He was delighted to learn that he was going to be a grandfather for a fourth time; his wide smile warmed me," Harry said of sharing the news with his father, King Charles III.

"After the drinks reception, in St. George's Hall, Meg and I pulled Willy aside. We were in a big room, suits of armor on the walls. Strange room, strange moment. We whispered the news, and Willy smiled and said we must tell Kate," he continued. "She was across the room, talking to [her sister] Pippa. I said we could do it later, but he insisted. So, we went and told Kate and she also gave a big smile and hearty congratulations. They both reacted exactly as I'd hoped — as I'd wished."



Three days after Eugenie's wedding, Buckingham Palace announced that the Sussexes were expecting.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the palace said in its statement. "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

