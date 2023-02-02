Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Received "No Apology" From the Royal Family

Enough time has passed since the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, for the royals to line up some sort of statement. However, there's been no such thing, whether it's a rebuttal or an apology. A source close to the family told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan Markle haven't gotten anything from the royal family. Apparently, Harry had wanted some sort of response, especially after he shared the way that Meghan was treated by certain members of his family.

“No apology to Meghan has been made by the Palace, which frustrates Harry. Nor has he received a personal apology,” a source revealed. “He was hoping his family, especially William, would lay their cards on the table and have an open conversation with him, but they haven’t made progress.”

A second source noted that an official sit-down would be required if all parties involved wanted some sort of resolution. The unnamed insider added that Harry really does want to smooth things over with everyone across the pond.



“At this point, the royals can only move forward and come to some form of truce with Harry if everyone sits down and talks through their issues privately,” the source said. “Despite everything that’s happened, Harry does want his family in his life.”

Harry seemed to hint at his wishes in his Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan.

“I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get a genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” he said. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”

He also wistfully shared that he's accepted everything he's been dealt, saying, “There’s times when I’ve been angry, but I can’t be that angry because I genuinely feel that I, and we, are exactly where we’re supposed to be. We’ve made it to the other side.”

