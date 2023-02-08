Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Haven't Officially Been Invited to King Charles's Coronation Yet

Die-hard royal fans already have May 6 marked on their calendars. While it's not a royal wedding, it is when King Charles's coronation is — and that is just as exciting as any royal nuptial at Westminster Abbey. However, even with the momentous occasion on the horizon, there's no denying that there's major beef happening between the Sussexes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royals after the release of Harry's memoir, Spare. People reports that while Harry and Meghan won't be blacklisted from the event, they haven't received an official invite yet.

The magazine reports that an insider shared the information, noting that the "invitation has yet to be extended, and there has been no movement toward reconciliation."

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court," Harry said of the coronation when he spoke to ITV's Tom Bradby. "There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

"The problem is that [Harry and Meghan] want a capitulation and apology by the palace, but when 'recollections vary,' that's quite difficult," a source close to the family shared with People.

The same source insisted that King Charles wants everything to "calm down" before his coronation and that, naturally, he wants his whole family in attendance on the big day.



"It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family," another source added. "If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

History shows that the British royals have been able to put problems behind them and maintain their close relationship. Royal historian Robert Lacey points out that this specific group has managed to maintain their connections through Queen Elizabeth II's passing, Prince Philip's death, drama with Prince Andrew, and, of course, Princess Diana's untimely death.

"There have been some very grave disagreements between them," Lacey says. "But the Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause. And that is what the coronation will be all about."

Sally Bedell Smith, a royal biographer, said simply, "The monarchy is bigger than a family argument."

