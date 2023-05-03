Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had to Wait for Confirmation That They'd Be Invited to the Coronation

In the wee early hours of Saturday, May 6, the entire world will tune in to witness the coronation of King Charles III — and any drama between Prince Harry and the royal family that comes along with it. Because the historical event is just a few days away, preparations are already thoroughly underway, and, of course, piping hot tea is being spilt in the process. (Would it even be a royal affair without it?)

On Wednesday, royal expert Omid Scobie, who wrote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography Finding Freedom, appeared on This Morning and revealed details about the couple’s invitation to King Charles's big day.

“There was never any question on whether he would want to come or not,” he revealed. “It was a question at one point on whether he would be invited, I think.”

He added, “From what I understand, the Sussexes had to wait for some time to really get the confirmation whether they were 100 percent welcome at this event. Of course, this all follows the release of Spare. But for Harry, there was certainly no question about [attending]. Ultimately he is fifth in line to the throne. He is a Councillor of State.”

Despite Harry stepping back from his royal duties and not having an official role at the coronation, Scobie shared it’s crucial for him to be present. 

The Royal Family Is Reportedly Holding Peace Talks with Prince Harry Before King Charlesâ Coronation

“There is a serious constitutional reason for him to be here and he takes that seriously, even though he’s not a working member of the royal family,” he said. 

Unfortunately, nothing is carved out for him in the ceremony, but this marks the first time he sees his family face-to-face since the release of Spare

“As we have heard from him time and time again in his interviews, despite the pain that he has experienced from his own family, he still cares for them," Scobie said. "So much can happen over time, and I don't think he would want to look back and regret not being there for that moment.”

While not much is known about Harry's role at the coronation, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are currently preparing and practicing for this weekend. The family joined King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday morning for a rehearsal. The monarch’s sister, Princess Anne, was also in attendance at the coronation practice. 

