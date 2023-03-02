Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Confirmed Their Eviction From Frogmore Cottage

After reports broke earlier this week that King Charles was evicting Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor for good, the Sussexes have confirmed the news with a statement.

On Wednesday, a representative for the couple spoke to Page Six saying, “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage." The order allegedly came immediately after Harry's juicy memoir Spare hit the shelves in January.

Getty Images

“It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment," a friend of the couple told royal expert Omid Scobie. "It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good.”

Though the duke and duchess now maintain a permanent residence in Montecito, California, they still have many belongings in Frogmore Cottage, all of which must be removed by early summer, according to an insider. "Initially they were given just weeks, but now they have at least until after the coronation," the source said. "This is not just some random rental they keep for convenience. Every drawer is full, every closet is packed … It’s a real family home.” The couple has reportedly not been offered a new royally-owned property either.

To make matters worse, earlier this week, The Sun reported that the keys to the five bedroom-home would be handed over to King Charles's disgraced brother Prince Andrew (who was also recently evicted from his own "bachelor pad").

If the Sussexes plan to visit the U.K. anytime soon (say, I don't know, for a certain king's coronation in May), they'll have to find a new place to say. Plus, their removal from Windsor also means a lapse in security detail since the cottage was covered by police protection.