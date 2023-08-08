Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Their Next Netflix Project Lined Up

Contrary to reports that are overblowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's flop era, the former senior royals just snagged a major deal for Netflix. According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their Archewell Productions company have acquired the rights to Carley Fortune's beloved romance novel, Meet Me at the Lake. The author confirmed the news to The Independent, sharing a statement that expressed her gratitude and happiness for Meghan and Harry supporting her work.

“I’m so thrilled about working with Netflix and Archewell to bring Meet Me at the Lake to the screen,” she said. “Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership."

She also shared the news on Instagram with the same message. Fortune's book was published by Penguin Random House, which also published Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. Random House Books for Young Readers, which is under the same umbrella, published Meghan’s children’s book, The Bench, in June 2021.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“I never thought I’d be making this announcement, but since I am, it feels fitting that I’m doing it from the cottage where it all began,” Fortune's Instagram caption read. “I’m thrilled to confirm that I’m teaming up with Netflix and Archewell Productions on the adaption of Meet Me at the Lake. Will and Fern’s love story is dear to my heart, and I can’t imagine a more perfect partnership. Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible.”



According to the book's Amazon description, the novel is set in Toronto — which is where Meghan lived while she worked on the legal drama Suits — and follows characters Will and Fern, who are “two strangers on a daylong adventure where they make a promise one keeps and the other breaks, with life-changing effects."

The Independent adds, "The plot bears some likeness to Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind romance, as one of the protagonists in Fortune’s story lost a parent in a car crash and struggled with alcohol and drug use."

