Prince Harry Ensured Meghan Markle Felt “Comfortable” During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral With a Sweet Gesture

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were just two of the many notable mourners that gathered for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday, fellow attendees couldn’t help but notice the subtle ways Harry comforted his wife throughout the service.

According to funeral guest and attorney Pranav Bhanot, the support radiating from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was palpable. “You saw the reassurance that Harry was giving to Meghan at times when they were walking together and had to go in their different directions,” Bhanot told People.

The guest added that Harry tried to sneak in small moments of encouragement whenever he could. “I noticed just how supportive Harry was to Meghan,” Bhanot continued. “When they went their separate directions after the ceremony, he gave her a firm squeeze of the hand. I felt he wanted to ensure she felt comfortable.”

Aside from just the funeral, Meghan and Harry’s stay in the U.K. has come with plenty of other potentially overwhelming events. In addition to joining Prince William and Kate Middleton for a rare joint appearance outside of Buckingham Palace and for a private dinner amid ongoing tensions with the pair, the Sussexes are reportedly “furious” after dealing with their children’s denied HRH status.

“Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security,” a source recently told The Sun. “There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. They have been relentless since the Queen died. But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH.”