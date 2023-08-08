Prince Harry’s Fallout With His Family Has Reportedly Been “Really Stressful” for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Although the trio remains "so close," maintaining their friendship hasn't been the easiest.

Published on August 8, 2023
Prince Harry isn’t letting his fallout with the royal family weaken his friendship with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — but that doesn’t mean that it’s all been smooth sailing. While the trio reportedly remains “so close” amid Harry’s move to the United States, the Duke of Sussex's ongoing tension with his father and brother isn’t making it any easier for the cousins to maintain their relationship, according to a royal family insider for People.

“They're still the best of friends and talk constantly,” the source shared, adding that Harry’s relationship, or lack thereof, with King Charles and Prince William has been “really stressful” for Beatrice and Eugenie.

"This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls,” the source continued. “It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it. [The princesses] understand and live the royal machine.”

The source also explained that Prince William “knows what his endgame is and where he’ll be, and it’s being king one day. William's life revolves around his role, and his family, of course. But there is a clear path for him and a future that is obviously very different from Harry’s. Inherently, they have different priorities and different perspectives.”

While the source’s comments serve as the most recent update on Harry’s friendship with his cousins since King Charles’s coronation on May 6 (where the prince was spotted chatting with the princesses and their husbands when entering Westminster Abbey), it isn’t the first time that royal fans have noticed their bond. Back in 2020, royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand even highlighted the trio’s friendship in their book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

“Eugenie had always been more than just a cousin to Harry. They were also the closest of friends,” they wrote. “Out of all the Queen's grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections. Like Harry, Eugenie is loyal, honest, and great fun … Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life. Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been 'beyond wise' for her years.”

