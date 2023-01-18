Prince Harry's First Texts With Meghan Markle Had a "Bizarre" Tie to Princess Diana

While Prince Harry has aired more royal dirty laundry over the last few months to last us a lifetime (thanks to the releases of his docuseries, tell-all interviews, and memoir, Spare), he’s also given us tons of sweet insight into his relationship with his late mother, Princess Diana. Harry’s latest reveal? That Diana actually played a “bizarre” role in his initial meeting with now-wife Meghan Markle.

In his memoir, Harry recounted the full story surrounding his meet-cute with Markle, which occurred after he saw a selfie of Meghan and a friend on Instagram. After reaching out to the mutual friend for the former actress’s contact information, Harry said it wasn’t until later that he realized his initial introduction to Meghan actually occurred on July 1, 2016 — Princess Diana’s birthday.

“Eventually, we exchanged phone numbers, and mitigated the conversation over to text, going late into the night," Harry wrote of the exchange in Spare, adding that he was "texting like a teenager" in those first few days of contact. “It occurred to me how uncanny, how surreal, how bizarre, that this marathon conversation should have begun on July 1, 2016. My mother's fifty-fifth birthday,” he added.

Whether the tie was by coincidence or fate, Prince Harry may have seen it as a sign. When talking to People, the Duke of Sussex recently opened up about how he now sees his mother as his “guardian angel.”

“The healing process has allowed me to get to a place where I now feel the presence of my mum more than ever before,” Harry told the publication of what years spent grieving and working on himself. “She's with me all the time — my guardian angel.”