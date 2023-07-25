Prince Harry Reportedly "Felt Displaced" by Prince William and Kate Middleton's "Bougie" Lifestyle

For a few years, Prince Harry, his brother Prince William, and now-Princess of Wales Kate Middleton seemed to take the world by storm, setting themselves up as the "three musketeers" of the royal family and endearing the dusty monarchy to a new generation of adoring fans. Well, things didn't go as smoothly as anyone hoped — as evidenced by the current state of affairs between the two brothers (see: the literal ocean currently separating them). Royal author Tina Brown, who released her book The Palace Papers in 2022, explains that while things seemed to be going swimmingly at first, Harry eventually realized he didn't want to be part of the "bougie" lifestyle that came with being a third wheel to Middleton family outings.

"Though they were still incredibly close, living next door to each other [at Kensington Palace], sharing the same office, and hanging out a lot ... [Harry] mourned his us-against-the-world bond with William," Brown wrote, according to Express. "Harry felt displaced by their bougie family unit, and couldn’t understand his brother's obsession with his in-laws."

Brown noted that spending time in the countryside just wasn't something that interested Harry, adding, "Bucklebury [the Middletons' hometown] world bored Harry to tears."

Brown went as far as saying that Harry just didn't mesh with the new William that came post-Kate.



"[William and Kate] had a tight unit," Brown explained. "And William [became] a full-on Windsor country bumpkin."

In his memoir Spare, which was released earlier this year, Harry wrote that Kate was "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but he also admitted that his bond with William wasn't perfect as they grew up. In the book, he noted that William was simultaneously his "beloved brother" and "arch-nemesis." He also detailed an incident where his brother physically assaulted him, which isn't a good look for anyone, shortly after William allegedly called Meghan Markle "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive."

