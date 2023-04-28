Prince Harry Reportedly Doesn't Know Where He's Sitting at the Coronation

Everyone has their alarms set for the wee early morning hours of May 6, when the royal family will be even more in the spotlight than normal for the coronation of King Charles III. And even though that's still a week away, the past few months have been full of news coming from Buckingham Palace and insiders chronicling the tension between the Firm and Prince Harry, who is currently far, far away from his royal duties now that he stepped back from being a senior royal and decamped to the sunny shores of California with his wife, Meghan Markle. While it's been confirmed that Harry will make the trip across the Atlantic to wish his pops the best on his big day, sources close to the royals say that he's not quite sure where he'll be seated that day.

Previous reports stated that Harry would be relegated to the tenth row of the festivities, but newer leaks from insiders say that it's simply not true.

"Harry has not been told where he’s sitting yet, but I highly doubt that [it’s as far back as the 10th row]," a source told Page Six.

Another source backed up the claims, saying, "Harry’s heard nothing from Buckingham Palace for the seating. For the most part, I think all parties will be focused on making the day as special as possible for the king."

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

"Harry’s going to show up to support his dad," the source continued. "All I know is that it’s a stretch to ask much more for him … he doesn’t have any sort of agenda other than just getting in and getting out."



That statment supports previous reports that shared Harry's plan of a quick trip. He is not confirmed for the coronation concert on Sunday (which will feature performances from fellow American Idol juges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry) and most people believe that he wants to be home in Santa Barbara as soon as possible to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday. Another reason for the quick in and out? His icy relationship with is brother, William, for one, and the fact that Meghan and her mom Doria Ragland have a low-key party planned for his son that he won't want to miss.

