Prince Harry Says He Was "Probably Bigoted" Before Dating Meghan Markle

"I didn't see what I see now."

Published on January 6, 2023 @ 07:55AM
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Photo:

Getty

Prince Harry just made a stunning admission about his beliefs prior to meeting Meghan Markle

In a teaser from an interview with CBS's "60 Minutes," which is set to air on Sunday (Jan. 8) to promote his upcoming book Spare, Harry admitted that he was "probably bigoted" in the past while discussing the British media's racist treatment of his wife. “What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate [Middleton] and what Camila [the Queen Consort] went through — very different circumstances, but then you add in the race element, which is what the press — British press — jumped on straight away,” he told host Anderson Cooper.  

Revealing that he didn't expect the media to be as prejudiced as it was towards Meghan, Harry added, “I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan.” 

“You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?” Cooper questioned back, to which Harry replied: "I don’t know. Put it this way, I didn’t see what I now see.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Cooper asked Harry about the criticism he's received for being so public about stepping down from the royal family. But Harry says it's not his fault for the publicity surrounding the decision. "Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry told Cooper. "You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto."

