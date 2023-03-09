What Gets Prince Harry Out of Bed Every Day Is Actually Really Sweet

Spoiler: It's not stirring up royal drama.

Published on March 9, 2023
Prince Harry got very, very real about the reality of parenting during his latest speaking engagement. According to People, when the Duke of Sussex joined BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux (Harry is the Chief Impact Officer for the coaching platform) in San Francisco, their conversation started out sweet and got into exactly how their lives shifted after becoming fathers. When the audience asked the pair questions, they brushed off a few for not being "appropriate," but Harry did open up about what motivates him now versus what got him out of bed before he became father to (newly announced) Prince Archie Harrison and Princess Lilibet Diana.

"For me, personally, I get so much out of helping other people. To be in the service of others is what drives me, what gets me out of bed every day. Then, you have kids," Harry said. "Kids ground you."

Harry also spoke about how important it was for him to feel like a part of something bigger, like when he was enlisted in the British Army, champions the Invictus Games community, or when he works with his wife, Meghan Markle, on the Archewell Foundation. He noted that the BetterUp app can offer that sense of camaraderie to people who need it.

"It's the quickest access to mental health coaching," Harry previously explained during a chat with Stephen Colbert.

The duke has been open about the importance of mental health in the past. During his first appearance with BetterUp in 2022, he recounted his own experiences with the app and therapy.

"I never, ever, ever thought I would be sitting on this stage saying, 'Therapy is good, and coaching will change your life' or 'both will change your life,'" he said. "And the more people that we can get that to, the better."

"So from a BetterUp standpoint, what we're trying to do now — the goal — is the democratization of coaching to make sure we can get it to the masses," Robichaux added. 

