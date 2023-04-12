Meghan Markle Isn't Going to the Coronation

After months and months of speculation, rumor, and hearsay, there's now official word on whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will hop across the pond for King Charles III's coronation in May. Buckingham Palace shared that the Sussexes will have a presence at the ceremony, but it won't be in full force. Harry will attend while Meghan stays home with the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet. More specifically, Harry will be at Charles's and Queen Consort Camilla's crowning ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey. There's no news regarding Harry's presence on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," the palace said in the statement, according to People.

Getty Images

The publication notes that there are three days of events surrounding the coronation, which include a concert at Windsor Castle and a volunteer day, but Harry is not expected to make an appearance at any of those. According to a friend close to the Duke of Sussex, Harry is attending the crowning ceremony because he "wanted to be at the service to support his father at this important moment in his life."



May 6, the day of the coronation, is also Prince Archie's fourth birthday. People notes that Meghan will spend the weekend celebrating with Archie and Lilibet.

Back on March 5, The Sunday Times reported that Harry and Meghan received an official invitation to the coronation, though their response was not publicly disclosed. In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said, "I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from his majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

During an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby in which he touched on his memoir Spare as well as his thoughts on attending the ceremony, Harry said, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

