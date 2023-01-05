Prince Harry Opened Up About Whether or Not He'll Attend King Charles's Coronation

"The ball is in their court."

Published on January 5, 2023 @ 10:49AM
Prince Harry Suit 2021 Rugby World Cup
Photo:

Getty Images

Prince Harry is spilling lots of piping hot royal tea (like a physical altercation with his brother Prince William!) in the process of promoting his upcoming book Spare, out Jan. 10. In an explosive trailer for his ITV interview airing Sunday at 9 p.m., Harry addressed if he would be attending King Charles III's coronation, which is set to take place later this year.

When ITV news anchor Tom Bradby asked the duke, "If you are invited to the Coronation, will you come?" Harry replied, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open. The ball is in their court."

He added that he hopes the family can talk through some of their issues soon. "There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they're willing to sit down and talk about it."

Elsewhere in the trailer, Bradby questions Harry's decision to go public with the family's dirty laundry, so to speak. Harry defended that choice saying that the firm was already going to the press.

"Some people will say you've railed against invasions of your privacy all your life and the accusation will be here are you invading the privacy of your nearest and dearest without permission," Bradby said. Harry replied, "That would be the accusation from people that don't understand or don't want to believe that my family have been briefing the press."

