Prince Harry Gave His Kids Archie and Lilibet a Shoutout in His New Docu-Series 'Heart of Invictus'

Prince Harry admittedly wears a lot of hats between being a duke, veteran, husband, advocate, and an author. Perhaps one of his arguably more important roles is proud father to his and Meghan Markle's kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. In the first episode of his new Netflix docu-series Heart of Invictus, which chronicles the road to last year's Invictus Games in The Hague, the former senior royal speaks about being the founder of the adaptive sports competition while sweetly giving his kids a shoutout in the process.

“My name’s Harry. On any given day, I’m a dad of two under three-year-olds [at the time that this was filmed], got a couple of dogs, [I'm] a husband, I’m founding patron of Invictus Games Foundation," he explained. "There’s lots of hats one wears, but I believe today is all about Invictus.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Archie 2019 Tour of South Africa

Getty Images

In a separate scene, Harry gives another nod to his son Archie by wearing a baseball cap with the words "Papa Bear" embroidered across the front, a nickname that he previously said his son calls him. In that clip, Harry is seen hiking with two former Invictus Games athletes, David Wiseman and J.J. Chalmers. Both men are British Army veterans and dads, just like the prince himself.

Elsewhere in the show, Harry opened up about his struggles and mental health (something he's been candid about in the past) after coming home from the war.

"I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me," he explained before adding that he hopes the Invictus Games can help provide a community for other veterans. "Unfortunately, like most of us, the first time you consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the fetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously. And that's what I really want to change."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Holding Hands at Invictus Games 2022

Getty Images

Harry first founded the Games back in 2014 after serving in the British Army for 10 years. According to People, he initially got the idea from the Warrior Games in the U.S., and wanted to also lift up veterans who had been injured during combat. The five-episode series, produced by Archewell Productions and the Invictus Games Foundation, is currently available to stream on the platform. Harry and Meghan are currently gearing up for the 2023 games set to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, in September.

