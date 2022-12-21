Prince Harry Already Has His Next Big Sit-Down Interview Scheduled

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey, the world was enamored by the chance to get a first-hand account of what happened behind the gilded gates of Buckingham Palace. And next year, royal fans will get another chance at a high-profile sit-down with a Sussex. Prince Harry will be chatting with Anderson Cooper ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare, and people are already expecting major bombshells.

The news comes after Harry & Meghan, the Sussex's Netflix docu-series, wrapped and as Harry prepares to promote Spare in the new year. Of course, The Firm didn't make any official statement about the show and hasn't commented about Harry's memoir — yet. Sources close to the family did mention that they're girding their loins for what may come out in the wake of the book's release, however.

“There are fears Harry will use the CNN interview to take aim at the royals and give viewers a preview of some of the more dramatic claims that are to come in the book,” The Mirror reported.

The Mirror added that Harry and Cooper will appear on CBS's 60 Minutes on Jan. 8.



“Mr. Cooper has won Harry’s trust,” a source told The Daily Mail, and added a few details for anyone not familiar with the longtime news show. “This would be a coup for Mr. Cooper, and it fits well with Harry’s campaign to promote mental health. It is a primetime Sunday show which hosts foreign leaders and presidents. It’s the one that all the politicians and decision-makers watch.”

Cooper is no stranger to covering the royals, but his connections with Harry run a little deeper. In the past, Cooper told viewers that “I was at the royal wedding, covering it for CNN. Our correspondent Max Foster said, ‘You should wave at Harry, because Harry is going to look up at the bright lights and I bet he’ll wave at you.’ The carriage makes a turn. I start waving. Harry looks up at the tower, we make eye contact, and he waves. I almost died.”

Cooper also covered the war in Afghanistan. Harry completed two tours with the British Army in the country. Both Harry and Cooper also advocate for mental health. Cooper has shared his experience with suicide, as his brother, Carter, died by suicide. Harry spoke to Vogue about his experiences with anxiety and panic attacks and co-produced a show about mental health with Oprah, The Me You Can’t See.

