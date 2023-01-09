Prince Harry Accused William and Kate of "Stereotyping" Meghan

Prince Harry opened up about the relationship between his family and Meghan Markle, and how "there was a lot of stereotyping" happening early on in their romance.



While promoting his new book Spare, Harry sat down with ITV's Tom Bradby for an interview that aired on Sunday, and during their chat, the Duke of Sussex recalled Prince William and Kate Middleton's reactions after they found out he was dating Meghan.



"I don't think they were ever expecting me to get into a relationship with someone like Meghan who had, you know, a very successful career," Harry said of his wife, who was an actress. "Some of the things that my brother and sister-in-law — some of the way that they were acting or behaving definitely felt to me as though, unfortunately, that stereotyping was causing a bit of a barrier to them really sort of, you know, introducing or welcoming her in." He added, "There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning."

When pressed about the specific stereotypes, Harry responded, "American actress, divorced, biracial."



"There's all different parts to that and what that can mean," Harry continued. "But if you are, like a lot of my family do, if you are reading the press, the British tabloids, at the same time as living the life, then there is a tendency where you could actually end up living in the tabloid bubble rather than the actual reality."



Despite Will's apprehension toward Meghan, Harry denied that his brother tried to dissuade him from marrying her, but that he "aired some concerns," telling him, "you know, this is gonna be really hard for you," according to Harry. He continued, "And I still to this day, I don't truly understand which part of what he was talking about. But maybe, you know, maybe he predicted what the British press's reaction was gonna be."